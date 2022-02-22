IIL, Sardar Patel agri varsity tie up to educate farmers on crop protection products

Bengaluru, Feb 22

Insecticides (India) Limited (IIL)’s CSR wing IIL Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut for dissemination of the advance agri-extension activities and creating awareness among farmers on judicious use of crop protection products.

The MoU was signed by RK Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, SVPUAT and Sandeep Aggarwal on behalf of the IIL Foundation.

As part of the MoU, IIL Foundation will work with Krishi Vigyan Kendras under Directorate of Extension of the university for three years in educating and creating awareness among the farmers for judicious use of crop protection products. This will help farmers in learning new and modern practices and increase their productivity.

“We look forward to start of this relationship with Insecticides (India) Limited. Farmers today are ready to learn new things, we can work with them closely under this project. We believe that IIL Foundation and our team of scientists and experts will definitely make a difference to the farmers,” said SVPUAT Vice-Chancellor RK Mittal.

PK Singh, Director, Extension said: “Under this project, we look forward to working together in the benefit of the farmers and training them about the latest techniques so that they can get better productivity and contribute to the nation’s economy.”

Sandeep Aggarwal, CFO, IIL, sharing his views on behalf of IIL Foundation said: “We have been working for the farmer education and awareness since inception of the foundation and it is our moral responsibility to educate the farmers for the judicious use of agro-chemicals.”