IIPM webinar on opportunities in animal husbandry sector

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Indian Institute of Plantation Management Bengaluru (IIPMB), a premier B-School under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the domain of Agribusiness, Plantations, Horticulture and Allied (APHA) areas, organised a webinar on "Emerging Managerial Opportunities in ALPF: An Industry-Academia Perspective" recently.
The webinar focused on the current and future trends in the sector and deliberated on managerial opportunities and need for trained and skilled managers.
Director IIPM, Prof V.G. Dhanakumar shared his insights on the need for an integrated crop-livestock systems for sustainability.
P.M. Radhakrishna, MD, Chemlife Innovations (Nutraceuticals and Animal Feed Additives), Bengaluru highlighted the managerial opportunities in the nutraceuticals and allied sectors, especially in procurement, traceability and marketing systems.
The emerging opportunities and challenges faced by fisheries sector were discussed by Shivakumar Magada, Head of the Division (Fisheries), Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University (KVAFSU), and Professor and Head, Fisheries Research and Information Centre, Bengaluru.
Mahesh Yepuri, Global Business-Group Product Marketing Manager - Animal Health Business at Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru indicated the need for trained and skilled managers for animal feeds sector to meet the growing demand of the industry both at the national and global levels.
Vijay Kumar, Senior Scientist, Veterinary Extension Education, ICAR-Directorate of Poultry research, presented the emerging opportunities in the poultry sector and emphasised industry-academia collaboration for sustainability in the changing business context.
The deliberations broadly focused on the challenges, opportunities, and integration of the Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Poultry, Feed and Fisheries sectors (collectively referred to as ALPF) for mutual gain, growth and broader implications. IIPM proposes to launch a new and the first-of-its–kind 24-month program on PGDM in Animal Husbandry, Livestock and Fisheries Management (ALFM) beginning the next academic year under the aegis of AICTE-MoE-GoI, the institute said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...