IIPM webinar on opportunities in animal husbandry sector

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management Bengaluru (IIPMB), a premier B-School under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the domain of Agribusiness, Plantations, Horticulture and Allied (APHA) areas, organised a webinar on "Emerging Managerial Opportunities in ALPF: An Industry-Academia Perspective" recently.

The webinar focused on the current and future trends in the sector and deliberated on managerial opportunities and need for trained and skilled managers.

Director IIPM, Prof V.G. Dhanakumar shared his insights on the need for an integrated crop-livestock systems for sustainability.

P.M. Radhakrishna, MD, Chemlife Innovations (Nutraceuticals and Animal Feed Additives), Bengaluru highlighted the managerial opportunities in the nutraceuticals and allied sectors, especially in procurement, traceability and marketing systems.

The emerging opportunities and challenges faced by fisheries sector were discussed by Shivakumar Magada, Head of the Division (Fisheries), Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University (KVAFSU), and Professor and Head, Fisheries Research and Information Centre, Bengaluru.

Mahesh Yepuri, Global Business-Group Product Marketing Manager - Animal Health Business at Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru indicated the need for trained and skilled managers for animal feeds sector to meet the growing demand of the industry both at the national and global levels.

Vijay Kumar, Senior Scientist, Veterinary Extension Education, ICAR-Directorate of Poultry research, presented the emerging opportunities in the poultry sector and emphasised industry-academia collaboration for sustainability in the changing business context.

The deliberations broadly focused on the challenges, opportunities, and integration of the Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Poultry, Feed and Fisheries sectors (collectively referred to as ALPF) for mutual gain, growth and broader implications. IIPM proposes to launch a new and the first-of-its–kind 24-month program on PGDM in Animal Husbandry, Livestock and Fisheries Management (ALFM) beginning the next academic year under the aegis of AICTE-MoE-GoI, the institute said.