IIPM workshop on extrusion technology in food processing

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, is organising a one-day Techno Management Development Programme on extruded food product manufacturing on Monday, December 14.

Extrusion is a widely-used food and feed processing technology in applications such as snacks, breakfast cereals, pasta, texturised vegetable proteins, confectionery, pet food, aqua feed and industrial products. It uses various raw materials based on grains ranging from corn, wheat and rice to sorghum, oats, soyabeans and other legumes.

The online workshop is being organised in collaboration with University of Trans Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology and Brabender GmBH & Co. Participants will get an understanding of extrusion technology and the ability to apply it to product development and production.

Topics will range from fundamentals and theory of extrusion technology to various state of the art applications in the food processing industry. The course is intended towards engineers, scientists and food processors.