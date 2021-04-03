IIPM workshop on food analysis techniques

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) Bengaluru is organising an online Techno-Management Development Programme (T-MDP) on Modern Instrumentation Techniques for Food Analysis on Monday, April 5 in collaboration with Metrohm India Pvt Ltd.

The major objective of food analysis is to assess what we want to eat, how much we eat and tracking the food we ate at every stage, an IIPM statement said. Experts from Metrohm India Pvt Ltd, SMS Food Testing Lab, WiTech Germany and Systea Italy will deliver keynote and special talks.

As part of the event, a live demo session on “Metrohm Strengths and Services for Food Analysis” by Metrohm India Pvt Ltd, has also been arranged, the statement said.