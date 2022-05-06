IIPMB starts certification programme in tea tasting, marketing

Bengaluru, May 6

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, has started a professional certificate programme on tea tasting and marketing (PCP-TTM).

The unique training programme is aimed at imparting professional skills in the field of tea tasting, blending and marketing. The programme is being attended by participants from India and countries such as Mexico and France, an IIPMB statement said.

The programme was inaugurated by the IIPMB Director, Prof Rakesh Mohan, who highlighted the significance of tea tasters, who are the highest paid professionals in the tea industry.

Joshi emphasised on the superior taste of Darjeeling Tea, which fetches a price of $300-500 per kg in the international market, wherein the Indian tea cultivators get merely $5-10 per kg. This calls for an urgent need for professionalising the entire value chain right from cultivation to marketing wherein IIPM plays critical role, he said.

Veteran tea taster K G Nanda and marketing expert K Venkateswaran are the key resource persons for this programme, the release said.