IIPMB webinar on plantations and carbon credits to be held on Feb 9

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru (IIPMB) in association with United Planters Association of South India (UPASI), Indian Tea Association (ITA) and BusinessLine is organising a seminar (hybrid mode) on “Carbon Footprints for Agri-Plantation (AP) Companies: Exploring their Marketability to Manage the Bottom-Line” on Wednesday, February 9.

The seminar brings in experts from different areas to debate on relevant aspects of carbon sequestration potential of the Agri-Plantation (AP) industry and monetisation of carbon credits.

New revenue stream

Carbon trading offers a new revenue stream for the AP industry through carbon markets that aim to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) by setting limits on emissions units.

Eminent speakers from industry and academia including Tulika Biswas, Team Lead, Nature Based Solutions, WeAct Pty Ltd., Australia, Prem Shankar Prasad, Consultant, Mangalam Timber Plantations Ltd, Ketan Patel, Director, Jalinga Tea Estate, T.V Ramachandra, Head, Energy & Wetlands Research Group, IISc, Bangalore, N. Anil Kumar, Senior Director, M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Ishwar Narayanan, Consultant- UNCCD, India, Anjana Sharma, DGM, Climate Services Division, KBS Certification, Kundan Burnwal, Advisor Climate Change, GIZ, Germany, will deliberate on pertinent issues related to carbon markets in India.

The seminar aims to sensitise stakeholders of the agri plantation industry on carbon budgeting and carbon trading opportunities. Deliberations will also focus on the certification process to obtain carbon credits and the scope of trading carbon credits on MCX and NCDEX. This endeavour would facilitate garnering insights aimed at developing a white paper on regional carbon markets as envisaged by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.