The ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research has received the best technology award for its work in horticulture sciences. The institute received the awards during the 96th ICAR Foundation Day Celebrations held in New Delhi.

The technology, titled ‘Process for instant soluble turmeric enriched spice flavoured dairy milk powder’ has been recognized among the top five technologies under Horticulture Sciences Division of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

E Jayashree, Principal Scientist and the lead developer of the technology, received the award from the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The awarded technology is unique for its ability to make an instant, fully soluble spice mix powder for preparing turmeric flavoured milk. The water insolubility of turmeric was a challenge traditionally, which by the technology developed by IISR poses any challenge to the diary sector anymore.

The technology has already been commercialized with the Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producer’s Union Ltd Kozhikode back in 2020. Currently two products, Golden Milk and Golden Milk Mix is being produced and marketed under MILMA.

The team behind the technology includes K. Anees, Rajeev P., E. Radha, and C. K. Thankamani, scientists from IISR, who contribute as the co-developers.

