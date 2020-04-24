IMD confirms watch for low-pressure area in Bay by April 29; likely to intensify

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its forecast bulletin on Friday that it expects a low-pressure area to develop over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal in the next 4-5 days (by April 29), confirming a trend in its wind-field profiles mapped over the past many days.

Additionally, it said that the low is expected to become ‘more marked’ (intensify) over the same region without indicating to what potential level and a timeline.

Skymet projects cyclone

A few of the global models see an intensified form, ranging from a depression to a cyclone to a severe cyclone, in the region safely at a distance from mainland India, though not the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in close proximity. Private forecaster Skymet Weather said the Bay of Bengal is bracing to witness genesis of its maiden cyclone during this pre-monsoon season.

A rudimentary low-pressure area may form over the Andaman Sea on April 28.

Environmental conditions will be favourable for its further strengthening rather quickly to a depression and a deep depression by April 30. The warm seas and light to moderate wind shear (abrupt change in wind direction and strength with height) will fuel its further growth into cyclone over the North Andaman Sea on May 1.

Right from inception to a cyclone, the entire range of islands in the Andaman seas will experience torrential rains and gusty winds, Skymet said

Meanwhile, over land, the IMD pointed to the continued moisture incursion from the Bay into parts of East and North-East India, strong wind convergence, and conducive upper level features on Friday. These will spark widespread to widespread pre-monsoon rainfall over the region the during next 3-4 days.

It has forecast isolated heavy rainfall, thunder squall (wind speeds reaching 50-60 km/hr over East India and more than 60 km/hr over the North-East) and hailstorm over West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Active in South, North-West

The other active pre-monsoon theatre is located over the South Peninsula with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershower activity along with isolated heavy rainfall being forecast over Kerala for five more days. The rainfall activity would increase over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry from Saturday for the subsequent four days. Thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall are predicted over these regions during this period.

To the North-West, moisture influx from the Arabian Sea and low level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal are likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from Sunday to Tuesday.

Scattered rain/thundershowers are forecast for the plains of the North-West (mainly over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi) on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated hailstorms and gusty winds are also likely over the region.