IMD declares low; signals heavy rain for AP, Telangana

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared the formation of an anticipated low-pressure area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday afternoon, a day later than originally forecast, and has put it under watch for intensification straightaway.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls has been forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Odisha during the next three days; over the plains of West Bengal on Thursday; and over North-East India from Thursday to Saturday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely also over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and over Odisha on Thursday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely falls is forecast over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and over Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday.
This is in line with the forecast track of the low-pressure area initially north-westwards (towards Andhra Pradesh) on Tuesday and Wednesday but a recurve to North-North-East (away from Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast) during the subsequent three days into the weekend.
Significantly, the IMD has also announced that conditions are becoming favourable for the long-stalled withdrawal of erstwhile South-West monsoon to resume, apparently after ruling out the possibility of the incoming low from the Bay of Bengal intervening with the process.
Low-pressure areas/depressions from the Bay and entering North Peninsular and Central India had caused the withdrawal process to stall during the past week or more. But in the latest case, the low would to take a different route, aimed potentially at the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.
The IMD said that the monsoon is expected to exit over the next 2-3 days from remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; northern parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
The withdrawal of the monsoon has to be completed to set the stage for the monsoon on reverse or the North-East monsoon to establish. The normal date of onset of the season over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is October 20-22.
Also on Monday, the night temperatures under cloudless skies fell by up to 3 deg Celsius places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab. Hissar in Haryana recorded the lowest minimum of 12.6 deg Celsius. Further fall in temperatures are expected over next 3-4 days, the IMD said.
