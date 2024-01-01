India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted cold wave conditions in central and some parts of the north-west region this month and there may be dense fog days over parts of north-west and east India over the next three days.

Briefing media on the weather outlook for January-March, IMD’s Director General Mrutynjay Mohapatra said there may be normal rainfall, potentially helping farmers to get better yields of rabi crops.

El Nino is expected through Northern Hemisphere during winter of 2023-24 and a transition to ENSO-neutral is anticipated in April-June 2024, with a 60 per cent probability. “Most models indicate El Nino conditions are likely to weaken in the early part of 2024,” he said. Further, many models indicate Positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are likely to weaken in the coming months, he said.

2023 warmest year on record

He said 2023 was the second warmest year since 1901, as the annual mean air temperature for the country was 0.65 °C above normal. The warmest year since 1901 was 2016 when the annual mean air temperature for the country was 0.710 °C above normal.

Mohapatra said south peninsular and north-east India could experience warmer days as above normal monthly maximum temperatures were expected to prevail over the region in January. But, other parts of the country are expected to witness relatively warmer mornings with central and north-western parts set to experience cooler days. The weather office has forecast below normal monthly maximum temperatures over the region.

According to IMD, dense to very dense fog over some parts of the plains of north-west India and east India, extending into parts of Bangladesh, are expected soon for a few days. Cold days to severe cold conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next two days.

60% excess rainfall in Dec

Mohapatra said the country as a whole, received 60 per cent excess rains in December at 25.5 mm, against the normal of 15.9 mm for the month. The south peninsular region received 72.2 mm rainfall in December, which was 126 per cent excess than the normal 32 mm for the month, he said.

The rainfall was 191 per cent more in Central India, which received 14.8 mm rains against the normal of 5.1 mm for December. But in major wheat growing north-west India, rainfall was 65 per cent deficit at 18.9 mm, he said.

IMD said the rainfall during January-March (JFM) 2024 over north India is most likely to be normal, which is 86-114 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 184.3 mm. But, rainfall over the country as a whole during JFM is most likely to be above normal (>112 per cent of the LPA of 69.7 mm.

Mohapatra said normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except parts from extreme south peninsular India, extreme north-west and north-east India where below normal rainfall is likely to occur.

A cold wave is considered if the minimum temperature is less than the 10th percentile of the daily climatological value and the climatological daily minimum temperature is less than 15°C. This condition should satisfy consecutively for three days to be considered as one cold wave event.