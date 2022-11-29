India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a possibility of a formation of a low-pressure area over the South-East Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea around the middle of the week from December 1 with likely intensification movement to the North-West towards the coast. This is expected to break the current lull phase after a well-marked low-pressure area crossed the North Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast last week, but failed to match expectations in terms of realised rainfall.

South Peninsula has just now fallen into a token rainfall deficit of -1 per cent, though normal as per IMD’s parlance, between October 1 and November 28. This is largely due to individual deficits totted up by Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep (-30 per cent each) and Kerala and Mahe (-20 per cent) during this period. Light to moderate isolated to scattered rain activity is likely over the South-East Peninsula (mainly Tamil Nadu) between December 1 and 7. The situation might change for the better as the intensified form of the incoming low-pressure area bears down on the coast and further inland subsequently.

Cyclonic circulation by Sunday

A preparatory cyclonic circulation is expected to drift in from the South China Sea/Malacca Strait into the extreme South-East Bay of Bengal off the tip of Sumatra around December 4 (Sunday next) and grow in strength as it enters South and adjoining Central Bay, some distance away from the Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts, into a likely storm of the strength of a depression/deep depression.

The IMD has indicated the possibility of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for three days from December 4, while it will be scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate over the South Peninsula. The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction said this could signal a phase of enhanced rainfall for the North Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast between December 6 and 14.

Rains lash South Tamil Nadu

This could effectively bring to an end a week of less than normal precipitation for the South Peninsula (except Kerala and Coastal Karnataka) during the current week ending on December 6. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, reports reaching from the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, moderate to heavy rain has been lashing areas closer to the ghats, especially in and around Thoothukudi.

This has come about as a cyclonic circulation located over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday pushes in north-easterlies towards the Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining interior. The process would consolidate after an easterly wave settles over the Bay of Bengal with its contingent of moist easterly winds, and adds its own contribution to rainfall during the next few days.