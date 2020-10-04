IMD issues depression watch over Bay of Bengal

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a watch for a monsoon depression in the Bay of Bengal, the first in the post-monsoon season, from a fresh low-pressure area materialising around October 9 after an incoming ‘pulse’ from upstream South China Sea matures in stages.
A low would form around the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal and move towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a monsoon depression. Rainfall may increase over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 11-13 as the fresh low forms. Wind speeds could accelerate to 50-60 km/hr over the Central Bay on October 10 and 11 over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts and adjoining North Bay on October 11. The sea condition would ‘rough to very rough’ over the North Andaman Sea on October 9 and 10.
Similar conditions may also prevail over East-Central and adjoining South-East Bay on these days; over the Central Bay October 10 and 11; and over North Bay October 11. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the respective sea areas on these days.
This is even as a prevailing but slow-moving low-pressure area hovered over the North-West Bay and adjoining Odisha on Sunday. The IMD expected this low to start weakening from Tuesday, though an associated cyclonic circulation would be active for some more time.
The weakening is attributed to both the building of fresh low over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining East-Central Bay since fresh flows could feed into it, while the south-westerly flows into the prevailing low off Odisha gets exposed to the dry northerlies from North-West India.
A remnant cyclonic circulation from this low may move to South Chhattisgarh by Tuesday and remain active till Wednesday triggering fairly widespread rainfall over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the plains of West Bengal until Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall is being forecast variously over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.
