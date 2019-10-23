IMD issues storm alert for Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal

Monsoon depressions are forecast to spin up to either side of the peninsula -- over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal -- even as the heavy to very heavy rain regime is moving away from the South Peninsula.

This is because both depressions are expected to form over the central parts of both the seas, away from South India, with a western disturbance moving from Afghanistan-Pakistan to North-West India will cast its own impression on these systems.

Depressions alert

The India Met Department (IMD) said in the Wednesday morning update that an existing intensified (well-marked) low-pressure area over the central parts of the Arabian Sea is expected to further intensify into a depression by Thursday.

The transformation into a depression has not happened within timelines fixed earlier, and, normally, such postponements indicate a waning confluence in the eventuality. But the IMD has persisted with the outlook for the event, and seems to be supported by global weather models, led by the Climate Prediction Centre (CPC) of the US National Weather Service.

As regards the "broad area of low pressure over the Arabian Sea", the CPC cites GFS (Global Forecast System) and the ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-range Forecasts) models are in excellent agreement that it would develop into a depression, even a cyclone.

It would move away from the West Coast of India while rapidly intensifying as it tracks west across the Arabian Sea. There are increasing chances that this tropical cyclone approaches Oman or Yemen early during the week October 23-November 5.

Based on the predicted evolution of the weather-boosting Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave, model guidance, and climatology, moderate confidence exists that another depression forms in either the South-West Bay of Bengal as well, the CPS said.

MJO, IOD boosters

The CPC points to the presence of the West to East-moving MJO wave, which became more coherent during mid-October with its enhanced phase shifting East from Africa to the Indian Ocean.

The MJO wave -- which passes periodically from Africa to the Pacific, across the Indian Ocean -- represents a low-pressure band packing moisture, clouds and rainfall, and is known to boost weather under its footprint, be it monsoon, low-pressure areas, depressions or cyclones.

Already, the western basin of the Indian Ocean (and by extension the adjoining Arabian Sea) is under the influence of a monsoon-booster positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), that warms up the ocean and escalates convection (cloud-building).

According to the CPS, the strong positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole continues to be a major factor in anomalous tropical convection across the Indian Ocean.

The enhanced phase of the MJO is constructively interfering with the positive IOD, resulting in enhanced convection across the northern Indian Ocean (and the Arabian Sea).

Dynamical models continue to have difficulty in how much the MJO weakens as it begins to destructively interfere with the positive IOD during the next week (October 23-November 5) since the wave encounters cooler seas over the East North Indian Ocean (Bay of Bengal).

Rainfall pattern

Many of the ensemble members of the ECMWF maintain a further eastward propagation of the MJO wave to the West Pacific later in the week, though contested by the Global Forecasting System (GFS) model.

The ECMWF outlook is based on the expectation that a remnant enhanced phase of the MJO emerges over the West Pacific during the first week of November with the positive IOD also remaining a major contributor to anomalous tropical convection.

Meanwhile, the IMD expects the prospective depression in the Bay of Bengal to form during next 36 hours (by Thursday) and move North-North-Westwards towards Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast.

Under the influence of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over peninsular India during next four days and over East and North-East India on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh until Thursday and over Coastal Karnataka on Thurday and Friday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely over parts of peninsular India, East and Central India during the next three days.

An extended outlook for three days from October 28 to 30 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy falls is likely at isolated places likely over Peninsular India, East India and adjoining Central India.