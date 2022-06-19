IMD predicts above normal rain for Gujarat, Maharashtra this week

Central India and northern parts of the West Coast (Goa, Konkan and West Madhya Pradesh) may receive see normal to above-normal rain (including heavy falls) during this week and into the next, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The monsoon will cover the remaining parts of Central India and many parts of North-West India during the period. Overall, rainfall may be above normal over Gujarat and Maharashtra; below normal over parts of the hills of North-West India and Kerala; and normal to above normal over the rest parts of the country.

‘Low’ may anchor monsoon

A low-pressure area may form over the Head Bay of Bengal in the next three to four days (around June 22) and strengthen the monsoon current over East and Central India. It may also interact with an incoming western disturbance and help the spread of monsoon over North-West India.

The South Peninsula may witness below-normal rainfall, especially over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala since winds may lag in both strength and direction.

Satellite pictures this (Sunday) morning showed thunderclouds hanging over Silvassa, Dahanu, Palghar and Kalyan-Dombivli on the West Coast while a bank of heavy clouds approached the stretch till Udupi in Coastal Karnataka. Over East India, the rains were clustered over East Chhattisgarh (Durg, Raipur, Dongagarh, Gondia, Waraseoni, Paraswada, Mandla, Kawadha, Mungali and Bilaspur).

Likely to enter East UP

The northern limit of monsoon continued to pass through Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Khandwa, Gondia, Durg, Bhawanipatna, Kalingapatnam, Haldia, Bardhaman, Dumka, Banka and Motihari. It should normally reach most of East Gujarat and entire Madhya Pradesh; Bihar; and North-East Uttar Pradesh by tomorrow (Monday) but looks may not make it entirely, though the lag may not be as pronounced as it was over Peninsular India during the onset phase.

Weak over South Peninsula

Conditions are favorable for its advance into some more parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some more parts of plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and North-East Uttar Pradesh during next two days. The monsoon will remain weak over the South Peninsula.

An IMD outlook valid for three days from June 24 has forecast light to moderate rainfall may continue to lash the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, North-East India while it would be scattered to fairly widespread over Peninsular India, West, Central, East India, and the Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over the hills of North-West India.