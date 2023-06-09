The day after the onset of the monsoon, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at the monsoon gateway stations in South-West and North-East India at isolated places Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep and Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura as well as for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.

Heatwave conditions

Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions at places not far away from the monsoon gateway in the North-East for parts of Bihar and isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Telangana.

The heating of land has been below par so far during this summer, which, in normal circumstances, may not augur well for the strength and progress of the monsoon.

Biparjoy slows down

Leaden-footed very severe cyclone Biparjoy managed to get moving over the very warm waters of the Arabian Sea and was on Friday morning located 820 km West of Goa; 840 km West-South-West of Mumbai; 850 km South-South-West of Porbandar; and 1,140 km South of Karachi in Pakistan.

It would intensify further during the next two days and the wobbly movement will take it to North-North-East only to revert to a North-North-West orientation during the subsequent three days.

High winds warning

The IMD has warned gale winds reaching 145-155 km/hr in speed and gusting to 170 km/hr may prevail over the Central Arabian Sea. Squally winds (50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr) are likely over the adjoining South Arabian Sea.

Squally weather (wind speeds of 35-45 km/hr gusting to 55 km/hr is likely along and off the Goa-Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts; and at 35-45 km/hr gusting to 55 km/hr over the Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep area.

Strong flows over Bay

To the other side of the South Peninsula, the Bay of Bengal too has been witnessing enhanced monsoon activity with winds maintaining strength over the past couple of days. A cyclonic circulation over East-Central Bay off the Myanmar coast has been instrumental in anchoring these flows.

Global models suggest its credentials are not compelling enough to power it to the strength of a low-pressure area given the proximity to land. Still, it has been able to whip up dense clouds over the Bay basin.

Monsoon northern limit

The northern limit of the monsoon (the farthest waypoints up to which the monsoon has reached) has not moved beyond Thursday’s coordinates of Cannur, Kodaikanal, Adirampattinam, and parts of North-East India.

The IMD assesses conditions that are favourable for its entry into more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, remaining Kerala, more parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, the Bay, and the North-Eastern States.

