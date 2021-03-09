IMD rules out heat wave for the rest of week, thundershowers forecast for Central India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India Meteorological Department (IMD) does not expect any significant change in maximum day temperatures across the country during the next five days and has therefore ruled out the possibility of a heat wave.
Heat wave conditions are declared when maximum temperatures go up by 5-6 degrees Celsius above normal in the plains.
In fact, day temperatures over Central India are expected to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius after a few thundershowers break out over the region. There is also no significant change in maximum temperatures seen over the rest of the country.
Helping set the trend towards these climes is the arrival of three fresh western disturbances in quick succession respectively on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and their influence on weather over the hills of North-West India and adjoining plains. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and parts of the plains of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are expected to benefit.
Also read: Thunderstorms to roll out over parts of TN, Kerala
Meanwhile in South India, a trough of lower pressure links the Comorin-Maldives area to the South-East Arabian Sea off the North Kerala coast. Thundershowers have been erupting over the Gulf of Mannar and southern parts of peninsular tip of India from Monday evening. Thiruvananthapuram woke up to a cloudy morning on Tuesday with an area of intense convection persisting close to the Kanyakumari coast.
Its intensity has come down from the level witnessed midnight on Monday when a few passenger aircraft operating in the Middle East to Far-East sector were forced to divert their flight paths, including the long-haul Doha-Sidney Emirates flight flying the skies over the Gulf of Mannar around that time.
Global airport weather monitoring agencies said that the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala remained cloudy at 10.30 am this morning and so too did the Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and Chennai airports in Tamil Nadu and the Bengaluru International Airport in Bengaluru in Karnataka.
An IMD outlook for Thursday said that thunderstorms with lightning may strike isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe.
On Friday, thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 km/hr are likely over Uttarakhand, and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.
An extended outlook from March 14 to 16 (Sunday to Tuesday next) hinted at the possibility of isolated to scattered rainfall over parts of North-East India and also over extreme southern peninsular India. Isolated rainfall has been forecast also over parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the North American Multi-Model Ensemble (NMME) project has created a flutter by postulating that the La Nina-like conditions in the East Equatorial Pacific may persist for much of the current year (2021), even indicating a possible re-strengthening of the event toward the end of the year.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...