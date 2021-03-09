IMD rules out heat wave for the rest of week, thundershowers forecast for Central India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) does not expect any significant change in maximum day temperatures across the country during the next five days and has therefore ruled out the possibility of a heat wave.

Heat wave conditions are declared when maximum temperatures go up by 5-6 degrees Celsius above normal in the plains.

In fact, day temperatures over Central India are expected to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius after a few thundershowers break out over the region. There is also no significant change in maximum temperatures seen over the rest of the country.

Three western disturbances

Helping set the trend towards these climes is the arrival of three fresh western disturbances in quick succession respectively on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and their influence on weather over the hills of North-West India and adjoining plains. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and parts of the plains of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are expected to benefit.

Meanwhile in South India, a trough of lower pressure links the Comorin-Maldives area to the South-East Arabian Sea off the North Kerala coast. Thundershowers have been erupting over the Gulf of Mannar and southern parts of peninsular tip of India from Monday evening. Thiruvananthapuram woke up to a cloudy morning on Tuesday with an area of intense convection persisting close to the Kanyakumari coast.

Aircraft forced to duck

Its intensity has come down from the level witnessed midnight on Monday when a few passenger aircraft operating in the Middle East to Far-East sector were forced to divert their flight paths, including the long-haul Doha-Sidney Emirates flight flying the skies over the Gulf of Mannar around that time.

Global airport weather monitoring agencies said that the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala remained cloudy at 10.30 am this morning and so too did the Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and Chennai airports in Tamil Nadu and the Bengaluru International Airport in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Fresh thunderstorms seen

An IMD outlook for Thursday said that thunderstorms with lightning may strike isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe.

On Friday, thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 km/hr are likely over Uttarakhand, and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Twist in La Nina-tale?

An extended outlook from March 14 to 16 (Sunday to Tuesday next) hinted at the possibility of isolated to scattered rainfall over parts of North-East India and also over extreme southern peninsular India. Isolated rainfall has been forecast also over parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the North American Multi-Model Ensemble (NMME) project has created a flutter by postulating that the La Nina-like conditions in the East Equatorial Pacific may persist for much of the current year (2021), even indicating a possible re-strengthening of the event toward the end of the year.