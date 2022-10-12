In the run-up to the keenly awaited North-East monsoon (NEM), India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring a cyclonic circulation lying over North Andaman Sea. The system is expected to move nearly westwards (towards the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast) during the next 3-4 days.

The IMD has not indicated either the expected level of intensification or a likely point of landfall. Sea-surface temperatures in South Bay of Bengal are just above the threshold to support system growth but warmer towards Central Bay and further northward, which is ideal for intensification. These, along with any incoming western disturbance over North-West India, could potentially determine the system movement.

Widespread rain forecast

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over Konkan, Goa and North Interior Karnataka today (Wednesday); over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until Sunday; Rayalaseema on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; South Interior Karnataka on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and Friday; and Kerala and Mahe on Saturday and Sunday. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar on Wednesday.

Cloud cover extends

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today (Wednesday). Thunderclouds this (Wednesday) morning hung over Mayiladuthurai, Dindigul and Madurai in Tamil Nadu; Mysuru, Krishnarajanagara, Srirangapatna and Hunsur in Karnataka; Nellore in Andhra Pradesh; Ratnagiri, Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur, Satara, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Malegaon, Aurangabad, Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Jalna, Akola, Jalgaon, Dhule, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur in Maharashtra. The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre forecast partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday with moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

Tweets on Tamil Nadu weather

The last 24 hours ending at 5.30 am saw thundershowers over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Weather aficionado @Selwyyyn tweeted that the circulation over North Andaman Sea is likely to get embedded inside an East-West trough (over the Bay) and move westward towards North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to cause widespread rains from Friday to Monday next. But two other Twitter handles were cautiously optimistic over the fluctuating weather fortunes over the Bay.

Lots of ‘noise’ from models

@jhrishi2 said that as we gradually enter the NEM season, there’s lots of noise from model outputs already, signalling a potential system around October third week. As always, a number of factors will play a significant role for such systems, which is definitely too early to talk about. @caregroupjoseph said there were lots of twists and turns involved in coming to a conclusion on possible onset date. Possible onset windows are October 19-22 (less) and October 29-November 2 (more likely). @chennai13621472, too, suggested two different windows of October 21-28 and October 28-November 4.

IMD monsoon outlook awaited

The IMD is expected to come out with its outlook for NEM soon. Currently, it is watching the withdrawal line of the preceding South-West monsoon, which has stalled over the past week. On Wednesday, a western disturbance crossing into North-West Rajasthan, a cyclonic circulation near Kerala and a trough from it running towards South-West Madhya Pradesh, along with an advancing line of monsoon withdrawal had restricted rain clouds to the South Peninsula and parts of the North Peninsula and East India, as detailed above.