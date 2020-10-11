IMD upgrades watch in Bay to deep depression

A depression has formed over West-Central Bay of Bengal that has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to simultaneously mark up the likely hazard of rainfall, wind speeds and state of the sea till the landfall of the system, now pushed further to Monday night along the North Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD located the depression, about 430 km South-South-East of Vishakhapatnam, 490 km South-East of Kakinada and 520 km East-South-East of Narsapur. It would intensify further into a deep depression with a system strength next only to a conventional cyclone, later into Monday night.

The likely deep depression would continue to move to West-North-West and cross the North Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam. The projected time and day of landfall too has been adjusted with change in the complexion of the storm from a depression to a deep depression.

Heavy rain, high wind alert

The IMD has since come out with a detailed outlook of associated weather likely developing over the seas and adjoining land. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Marathawada, South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

This would be punctuated by heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka. A similar outlook is valid on Monday for Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Tuesday would see light to moderate rainfall at most places Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm or above) is warned of over Nrth Coastal Andhra Pradesh the same day. .

Winds projected at near-cyclonic speeds

As for high wind warning for Sunday, squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr prevail over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay; and 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr over South-West Bay and along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

On Monday, winds may ratchet up to 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr (deep depression to near-cyclonic) over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay, South-West Bay and along and off the Odisha- amil Nadu-Puducherry coasts; and 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr along and off Andhra Pradesh coast.

Warning issued for fishermen

Squally winds at 45-55 km/hr may also prevail over the Gulf of Mannar (South-East Tamil Nadu coast) for three days from Sunday. The sea condition sea condition will be ‘rough to very rough’ (wave heights of 8-20 ft) variously over the sea areas under reference during all these days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay; the South-West Bay and along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts and over the Gulf of Mannar on Monday and Tuesday; and over the Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday, the IMD said.