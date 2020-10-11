IMD upgrades watch in Bay to deep depression

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
A depression has formed over West-Central Bay of Bengal that has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to simultaneously mark up the likely hazard of rainfall, wind speeds and state of the sea till the landfall of the system, now pushed further to Monday night along the North Andhra Pradesh coast.
The IMD located the depression, about 430 km South-South-East of Vishakhapatnam, 490 km South-East of Kakinada and 520 km East-South-East of Narsapur. It would intensify further into a deep depression with a system strength next only to a conventional cyclone, later into Monday night.
The likely deep depression would continue to move to West-North-West and cross the North Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam. The projected time and day of landfall too has been adjusted with change in the complexion of the storm from a depression to a deep depression.
The IMD has since come out with a detailed outlook of associated weather likely developing over the seas and adjoining land. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Marathawada, South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh on Sunday.
This would be punctuated by heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka. A similar outlook is valid on Monday for Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha.
Tuesday would see light to moderate rainfall at most places Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm or above) is warned of over Nrth Coastal Andhra Pradesh the same day. .
As for high wind warning for Sunday, squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr prevail over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay; and 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr over South-West Bay and along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.
On Monday, winds may ratchet up to 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr (deep depression to near-cyclonic) over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay, South-West Bay and along and off the Odisha- amil Nadu-Puducherry coasts; and 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr along and off Andhra Pradesh coast.
Squally winds at 45-55 km/hr may also prevail over the Gulf of Mannar (South-East Tamil Nadu coast) for three days from Sunday. The sea condition sea condition will be ‘rough to very rough’ (wave heights of 8-20 ft) variously over the sea areas under reference during all these days.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay; the South-West Bay and along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts and over the Gulf of Mannar on Monday and Tuesday; and over the Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday, the IMD said.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Promoters could have made a counter offer of ₹160-170 per share, according to market experts
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...