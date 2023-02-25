The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that higher day temperatures over the next couple of days may have an adverse impact on the wheat crop, which is at the reproductive stage of growth, in Haryana and Punjab.

The crop at the reproductive stage is sensitive to temperature. “High temperature during flowering and maturing period leads to a loss in yield,” the IMD said in an advisory that will be valid till March 2.

Other standing and horticulture crops could face a similar impact, it said, urging farmers to check if the crop is suffering from any stress.

Relief on Feb 28, March 1?

In that case, it suggested providing light irrigation and adding of mulch material in the space between two rows of crops to reduce the impact of high temperatures. This will help conserve soil moisture and maintain soil temperature, it said.

Over the next couple of days, the maximum temperature will be 3-6 °C above normal in the north-west, a key region where wheat is grown.

Currently, IMD said, maximum temperatures are above normal by 3-6°C over most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and adjoining western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu divisions.

Relief for Punjab is likely through light isolated to scattered rainfall on February 28 and March 1. Over Haryana and Chandigarh, the rainfall is expected on March 1.

Record high output projected

The IMD said a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is likely over many parts of south Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next could of days. Thereafter, there will be no significant change.

The maximum temperatures are likely to continue above normal by 3-6°C over most parts of the North-west over the next few days, the weather forecaster said.

The weather development is of concern since the Centre is expecting a record high wheat crop of 112.2 million tonnes (mt), which is likely to help it procure more for the central pool and fill its granaries.

The trade, too, is looking towards a good crop as it can help the Centre lift the ban on wheat exports. IMD data show that post-winter rainfall from January 1 to February 25 has been 41 per cent deficient at 21.7 mm against the normal 37 mm.

Only one of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in the country have received normal rainfall, while 33 have not received any rainfall at all. One subdivision is deficient and another largely deficient, IMD data showed.

Water storage level

According to the Central Water Commission, the storage level in 143 reservoirs in the country is currently 96.592 billion cubic metres (BCM) against the live storage capacity of 176.464 BCM. This is lower than 102.52 BCM during the same period a year ago but higher than 81.642 BCM, the average of the last 10 years.

A heartening feature of the storage level is that it is higher than last year in wheat-growing States barring Uttar Pradesh.