Improved arrival impacts tea prices at Kochi auctions

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Kochi Tea auctions have started witnessing improved arrivals, thanks to a higher production in the high ranges due to favourable weather conditions.
This has reflected in the auction prices, which witnessed a declining trend.
The CTC dust market in sale no 24 opened Rs2 to Rs3 lower, as the sale progressed . The decline in price was more and witnessed lot of withdrawals. There was improved export enquiry at bottom levels,,the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart and Figgis said.
The quantity on offer in CTC dust was 10,36,824 kg, while the average price was down at Rs117.14/kg against Rs121.12/kg quoted in the previous week.
In Orthodox dust, the market was lower and there were lot of withdrawals. The quantity on offer was 15,000 kg and a small quantity sold was absorbed by exporters.
In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched Rs107-134, mediums quoted Rs92-126 and plain grades realised Rs84-92.
In leaf category, the market for select best Nilgiri brokens, whole leaf and Fannings in orthodox grades was steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The quantity on offer was 2,27,372 kg. Exporters to CIS countries and Middle East lent fair support.
In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring brokens was steady to firm. The quantity on offer was 36,000 kg. The average price realised has gone up to Rs157.24/kg against Rs153.75 in the previous week.
Venniar SFD quoted the best prices of Rs137 in dust grades, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf grades, quoting Rs255/kg.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor