Improved arrival impacts tea prices at Kochi auctions

Kochi Tea auctions have started witnessing improved arrivals, thanks to a higher production in the high ranges due to favourable weather conditions.

This has reflected in the auction prices, which witnessed a declining trend.

The CTC dust market in sale no 24 opened Rs2 to Rs3 lower, as the sale progressed . The decline in price was more and witnessed lot of withdrawals. There was improved export enquiry at bottom levels,,the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart and Figgis said.

The quantity on offer in CTC dust was 10,36,824 kg, while the average price was down at Rs117.14/kg against Rs121.12/kg quoted in the previous week.

In Orthodox dust, the market was lower and there were lot of withdrawals. The quantity on offer was 15,000 kg and a small quantity sold was absorbed by exporters.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched Rs107-134, mediums quoted Rs92-126 and plain grades realised Rs84-92.

In leaf category, the market for select best Nilgiri brokens, whole leaf and Fannings in orthodox grades was steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The quantity on offer was 2,27,372 kg. Exporters to CIS countries and Middle East lent fair support.

In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring brokens was steady to firm. The quantity on offer was 36,000 kg. The average price realised has gone up to Rs157.24/kg against Rs153.75 in the previous week.

Venniar SFD quoted the best prices of Rs137 in dust grades, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf grades, quoting Rs255/kg.