Increased arrivals had their impact on tea prices at Coonoor auctions with a reported decline in offerings across varieties.

According to traders, the auction platform is witnessing a declining trend in the wake of improved production. However, they cautioned that the present unfavourable climate with heavy winds and rains across plantations is likely to reduce production in the coming days.

Global tea auctioneers said the quantity offered in leaf grades was 20,93,415 kg with a sales percentage of 85, and in dust grades, it was 6,83,315 kg, witnessing a 73 per cent sales.

In leaf CTC, the high-priced and better liquoring sorts were barely steady to occasionally dearer by ₹2-3 and more at times in line with quality. The better medium sorts were barely steady to dearer by ₹1-2, and occasionally some lots sold easier by ₹2-3 as well. The mediums sorts had fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹1-2.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹2-3. The primary brokens were lower by ₹3-4, with some withdrawals.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust were dearer by ₹3-4, and occasionally some lots were lower by ₹2-3. The better medium sorts were lower by ₹2-3. Generally, less demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale.

In dust orthodox, the primary grades were lower by ₹5-6 and more at times. The secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady to easier by ₹1-2.