Improved demand for leaf tea from overseas

Leaf tea sales witnessed improved demand from CIS countries, East Europe, Germany and Iran. A Tunisian enquiry was also noticed at the bottom of the market.

However, the market for good liquoring whole leaf, Fannings and brokens was steady to firm, while others tended to ease and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered in sale 19 was 1,94,913 kg, and witnessed good demand. The quantity sold was 78 per cent.

According to auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis, the market for clean black well-made medium whole leaf and brokens was steady to firm. Others were lower and noticed some withdrawals. The average price realised was ₹129.59, compared to ₹130 in the previous week.

In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring teas was steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The rest barely remained steady and tended to ease. It also witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 60,000 kg.

There was active participation from blenders, while the demand from upcountry and Kerala buyers was subdued. Exporters confined themselves to the bottom of the market and covered only a small quantity.