Improved demand lifts dust tea prices at Kochi auctions

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Improved demand from all segments of the trade has helped prices of dust tea varieties to gain at Kochi auctions this week.
According to traders, all sections of the trade including blenders, local and upcountry buyers have given necessary support in the market, which led to the average price increasing by ₹2 per kg at ₹126. The market for good liquoring teas in sale 45 was firm to dearer by ₹2-3 and sometimes more. Improved demand was witnessed from Kerala loose tea traders, while exporters confined to the bottom of the market and procured more quantity compared with last week.
However, the inclement weather in the high ranges has impacted arrivals of the crop to the market and the offered quantity was 8,22,000 kg. Of this, 86 per cent was sold.
The market for primary grades in orthodox dust was lower and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 11,500 kg.
However, there was only a fair demand in leaf sales with the market for Nilgiri brokens and Fannings in orthodox leaf ruling firm to dearer following quality. The quantity offered was 2,84,323 kg and the average price realized was down by ₹4 per kg at ₹137. Exporters especially to West Asia and CIS countries lent only a fair support.
In CTC leaf, the market for high-priced brokens barely remained steady and the quantity offered was 60,500 kg.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...