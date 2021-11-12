Improved demand lifts dust tea prices at Kochi auctions

Improved demand from all segments of the trade has helped prices of dust tea varieties to gain at Kochi auctions this week.

According to traders, all sections of the trade including blenders, local and upcountry buyers have given necessary support in the market, which led to the average price increasing by ₹2 per kg at ₹126. The market for good liquoring teas in sale 45 was firm to dearer by ₹2-3 and sometimes more. Improved demand was witnessed from Kerala loose tea traders, while exporters confined to the bottom of the market and procured more quantity compared with last week.

However, the inclement weather in the high ranges has impacted arrivals of the crop to the market and the offered quantity was 8,22,000 kg. Of this, 86 per cent was sold.

Fair demand

The market for primary grades in orthodox dust was lower and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 11,500 kg.

However, there was only a fair demand in leaf sales with the market for Nilgiri brokens and Fannings in orthodox leaf ruling firm to dearer following quality. The quantity offered was 2,84,323 kg and the average price realized was down by ₹4 per kg at ₹137. Exporters especially to West Asia and CIS countries lent only a fair support.

In CTC leaf, the market for high-priced brokens barely remained steady and the quantity offered was 60,500 kg.