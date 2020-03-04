In Maharashtra, 7.65 lakh farmers benefit from Mahatma Phule Farm Loan Waiver Scheme

The State Government has till date deposited ₹4,807 crore in the bank accounts of around 7.65 lakh farmers under the Mahatma Phule Farm Loan Waiver Scheme, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

Interacting with mediapersons at the State Assembly, Thackeray said that loan waiver has been provided to those farmers whose accounts are linked with their Aadhaar cards. The State Government has also started the process of identifying those farmers, who have availed loans up to ₹2 lakh so that they could be made debt-free.

However, the benefits would be extended to five lakh more bank accounts, the names of which would be declared at a later date, as the election code of conduct for gram panchayat polls in the districts of Nandurbar, Nashik, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Yavatmal and Nanded is still in force, he said.

In this scheme the farmers were not required to fill complicated forms and stand in long queues; only their Aadhaar cards was required. The process is completed in three minutes. In the 2017 scheme, the farmers had to fill in complicated forms, which was very time consuming, he said.

Thackeray pointed out that the whole process of loan waiver was carried out on a special portal. The software for the portal was developed in-house and no private vendor was involved in the process.