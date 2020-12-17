In open letter, Tomar says laws in farmers’ interest, but hints there’s no going back

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws to end their agitation as these legislations are intended to improve their lot unlike what is being propagated by some vested interests.
Attacking the Congress, Left parties and Aam Admi Party, Tomar said no government has done so much for farmers like the NDA governments.
“As the Agriculture Minister of the country, it is my duty is to address the anxiety and confusion of every farmer and expose those who are trying to create a wall of lies between the government and the farmers,” the Minister said in an open letter wrote to the farmers. The letter also indicated that come what may, the Centre was unwilling to scrap the controversial laws.
Stating that he also comes from a family of farmers, Tomar said he understood all the difficulties faced by them. He said as a farmer he also stayed late up in the night to water the crop, ran to the field to seal the weir when it breaks, felt the fear that triggered by untimely rains and experienced the happiness when it rains on time.
He said the country was grateful to the farmers for growing a bumper crop during the difficult times of Covid-19 and propping up the economy. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after the new laws came into force, the government has ensured record procurement on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) in the country. Despite all these, some vested interests are spreading the rumour that the government will stop MSP once these laws are implemented.
“I want you to recognise the white lies and reject them outright. The government which hiked the MSP to 1.5 times of the cost, doubled their income from farming in the last six years, will not fold up the MSP scheme,” the Minister said.
Tomar also listed all the pro-farmer measures taken by the Narendra Modi government such as neem coating of urea, soil health cards, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMKisan scheme which gives ₹6,000 a year to over 10 crore farmers in the country.
His letter said other political parties have been only talking about the reforms that free farmers from the clutches of traders and improve the farmers’ income, whereas this government actually made that happen.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...