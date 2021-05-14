INC to host 3-day Nuts & Dried Fruit conference from May 25

INC, a multi-national trade body representing the Nuts & Dried Fruits Industry, is organising Nuts & Dried Fruit Congress online from May 25-27. More than 1,300 attendees from over 85 countries are expected to join the three-day online meet.

The online conference will feature live nut and dried fruit working group webinars led by industry leaders from around the world, giving insights and updates on topics such as production, trade, consumption, consumer trends, and other topics relevant to each product.

Research-based nutrition

Moreover, the event will include on-demand sessions which participants can watch on their own time.

Apart from each product working group being available on-demand, attendees can also watch Nutfruit & Immunity, which will focus on nutrition and scientific research examining the health benefits of nuts and dried fruits.

Additionally, the INC will give out this year’s Innovation Award, which recognises some of the brightest and most innovative products in the industry.