Incoming western disturbance may have limited impact on heat

An incoming western disturbance will bring fleeting relief in the form of light isolated to scattered rainfall, isolated thunderstorms and lightning to the hills and dust storms or thunderstorms to the adjoining plains of Punjab and Haryana today (Monday) that are reeling under hot conditions.

Heat wave conditions may continue to prevail over pockets of Gujarat during the next five days; over Bihar today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday); over Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha until Friday; and Punjab and south Haryana from Wednesday to Friday.

Thunderstorms for East India

A feeble western disturbance may affect the region from Thursday and spark light isolated rainfall over the hills, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Elsewhere, seasonal thunderstorms, lightning and widespread rainfall will continue to lash North-East India and the South for next five days.

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura for next five days. It will be scattered and scattered over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during this period, while isolated heavy rainfalls may be seen over Arunachal Pradesh today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) and over Assam and Meghalaya from Wednesday to Friday.

May affect Peninsula

The lightning, thunderstorms, and rain will be overseen by a North-South trough, a corridor of low pressure over East India, into which strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will dump their moisture. Nearby mountain-wall of the Himalayas will cause the moisture to rise, cool/condense and fall as thundershowers.

Similar weather is predicted to pan out over the Peninsular India as opposing winds meet over a trough/wind discontinuity. Isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 kmph) are likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Chhattisgarh during next five days, and over Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.