The Kanjikode industrial area based coconut shell steam activated carbon manufacturer which is the modern, automated activated carbon plant in India has announced its plan for expansion with value added activated carbon products.

The expansion plan will be announced during the opening of its corporate office on July 27 and will be completed by March 2024. After the expansion, Indcarb will be the largest producer of activated carbon from Kerala.

The company, which has the modern, automated activated carbon plant in the country, started commercial production in March 2021. Recently it was awarded with the best manufacturing startup unit by Kanjikode Industies Forum. The unit is ISO certified and is a One Star Export House.

Indcarb Activated Carbon is the recent big investment in Kanjikode area and employees about 75 people. After the expansion projects, the company has plan to list in SME exchange, a press release said.

Activated carbon is a generic term for a family of highly porous carbonaceous materials and is mainly used in drinking water industry, precious metal recovery etc.

India is the biggest exporter in the world with more than 150000 mts with value of around ₹2000 crore. The major coconut shell based activated carbon manufacturers are in Tamil Nadu.

