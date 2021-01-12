Indcoserve launches 2021 calendar for tea promotion

The Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Supriya Sahu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of INDCOSERVE-- India’s largest tea co-operative federation set up by Tamil Nadu in 1964-- has launched the promotion of ‘Indco teas’ with a captivating calendar for 2021.

She has set the tone to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With a cup of tea from the pristine Nilgiris, let us raise a toast to a new beginning. Join me to wish the 30,000 tea small farmers who are members of INDCOSERVE as we herald the New Year on a positive note, free from the fears and travails of the pandemic,” Supriya Sahu said.

The Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya and TANTEA’s Managing Director Srinivas Reddy jointly unveiled the Indcoserve Tea Calendar 2021, themed Tea for every season.

The wall calendars measuring two feet height and one-and-a-half feet width carry photos of various brands of Indco teas like Bedford, Honey Hill, Blue Mont, Marlimund, Ooty Tea, and Mountain Rose.

“We have brought out new varieties including jasmine tea and Kashmiri Kahwa to appeal to tea enthusiasts. The Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy recently launched several new brands of our teas,” Supriya Sahu noted.

Each page is devoted to the dates of a month, carries a photo to reflect the tea suiting the mood of that month and a quote on tea by famous authors.

With the green leaf supplied by 30,000 grower members, the 16 Indco tea factories produce nearly 13 million kg of tea annually.