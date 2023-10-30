India Accelerator (IA) and its affiliated iAngels network have invested in Fruitfal — a predictive AI demand forecasting B2B agri sourcing platform for fresh and processed products.

A media statement said the agritech company is dedicated to building advanced cloud and mobile technologies to streamline the fragmented agri value chains to provide verified deep sourcing to the Indian market.

Addressing the gap in the global agriculture-trusted sourcing landscape, Fruitfal has introduced a digital system of evaluated, authenticated and traceable product standards. It is redefining the fresh agri and processed supply chain, making nutritious produce accessible to global customers — consistently and reliably, it said.

Meeting demand

Quoting Deepak Nagpal, Managing Partner of IA, the media statement said, “iAngels is a thoughtfully curated network of highly selective investors with a value proposition beyond funding, transforming start-ups into billion-dollar ventures. Fruitfal has been selected for this inclusive start-up ecosystem, given its innovative solution in the global agritech sourcing marketplace. The company has had phenomenal success so far in this domain — backed by the world-class expertise of the founders and will continue to excel in the industry as leaders.”

Fruitfal will use the funds to scale and deepen its technology platform and unique model to meet the exploding customer demand in tier 2-3 cities in India.

Subir Sharma of Fruitfal said the company is delighted with this remarkable opportunity as IA’s expertise, network, resources and mentorship will undoubtedly propel it to transform the global agri sourcing and distribution journey, allowing buyers across the world to benefit from a verified and optimised experience.

“With this fundraising round, we’ll be able to unlock invaluable opportunities to enhance our offerings, innovation, growth and market expansion. We’re looking forward to embarking on this venture alongside IA and hoping to achieve significant milestones in our journey,” Sharma said.

