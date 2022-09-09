hamburger

India bans export of broken rice to boost domestic availability

PTI | New Delhi, September 09 | Updated on: Sep 09, 2022

The notification comes into effect from September 9, 2022

After imposing 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, the government has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability, according to a government notification

"Export Policy of broken rice ...is amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8, 2022.

Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to this notification, it added.

The government on Thursday imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season.

According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'.

