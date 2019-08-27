Agri Business

India calls for uniform GAP standards in SAARC nations

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

India on Tuesday pitched for harmonisation of individual national standards on Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) among SAARC nations to boost regional trade in south Asia.

GAP is a standard that defines appropriate methodology and inputs to be followed by farmers in order to produce safe and high quality agri-products which is in demand throughout the world. The Indian version of GAP, called INDGAP, is developed and managed by Quality Council of India (QCI).

“GAP is a crucial tool for India to increase agricultural exports and become a 5 trillion economy by 2024,” India’s Agricultural Commissioner SK Malhotra was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the QCI.

Published on August 27, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IRRI plan for Telangana farmers