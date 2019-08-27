India calls for uniform GAP standards in SAARC nations

India on Tuesday pitched for harmonisation of individual national standards on Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) among SAARC nations to boost regional trade in south Asia.

GAP is a standard that defines appropriate methodology and inputs to be followed by farmers in order to produce safe and high quality agri-products which is in demand throughout the world. The Indian version of GAP, called INDGAP, is developed and managed by Quality Council of India (QCI).

“GAP is a crucial tool for India to increase agricultural exports and become a 5 trillion economy by 2024,” India’s Agricultural Commissioner SK Malhotra was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the QCI.