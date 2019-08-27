India calls for uniform GAP standards in SAARC nations

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
India on Tuesday pitched for harmonisation of individual national standards on Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) among SAARC nations to boost regional trade in south Asia.
GAP is a standard that defines appropriate methodology and inputs to be followed by farmers in order to produce safe and high quality agri-products which is in demand throughout the world. The Indian version of GAP, called INDGAP, is developed and managed by Quality Council of India (QCI).
“GAP is a crucial tool for India to increase agricultural exports and become a 5 trillion economy by 2024,” India’s Agricultural Commissioner SK Malhotra was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the QCI.
