The Indian government late on Friday night cut the export duty on parboiled rice to 10 per cent from 20 per cent.

In a notification, the Department of Revenue, an arm of the Finance Ministry, said the duty cut will come into immediate effect.

The Government also cut the duty to 10 per cent for husked (brown) rice and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) with immediate effect.

The Indian government imposed the 20 per duty on these agricultural produce in August 2023 after the emergence of El Nino resulted in deficient rainfall in key paddy-growing areas.