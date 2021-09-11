India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices

India has cut base import taxeson palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil, a government ordershowed, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to coolnear-record price rises.

The reduction in taxes could bring down prices of the edible oils in India and boost consumption, effectively increasingoverseas buying by the south Asian country.

The base import tax on crude palm oil has been slashed to2.5 per cent from 10 per cent, while the tax on crude soyoil and crude sunfloweroil has been reduced to 2.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent, the government said in anotification late on Friday. The base import tax on refinedgrades of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil cut to 32.5 per cent from37.5 per cent.

After the cuts, crude palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oilimports will be subject to a 24.75 per cent tax in total, including a2.5 per cent base import duty and other taxes, while refined grades ofpalm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil would carry a 35.75 per cent tax intotal.

India fulfils more than two-thirds of its edible oil demandthrough imports and has been struggling to contain a rally inlocal oil prices for the last few months.

The country imports palm oil mainly from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils, such as soy andsunflower, come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia