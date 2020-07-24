India eyes 40% value addition in milk by 2025

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Even as India has set its eyes on doubling milk processing capacities to 108 million tonnes by 2025, the extent of value addition in milk is targeted to increase from 23 per cent currently to 40 per cent as industry looks to bring in more product and food technology innovations in dairy sector.
Addressing a FICCI webinar on ‘Development of Indian Dairy Sector’, Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, stated that India’s dairy sector is one of the fastest growing in the world.
He stated that India is looking to double milk processing capacities from the current 53.5 million tonnes to 108 million tonnes by 2025, and will have a quantum leap in the share of value addition in milk from currently 23 per cent to 40 per cent.
“The government in its roadmap for 2025 for the dairy sector also aims to increase India’s share in global dairy exports from 0.36 per cent currently to 10 per cent,” said Chaturvedi.
Estimating the Indian dairy industry at ₹10 lakh-crore, the Secretary also highlighted significant growth potential for the sector with investment opportunities for private sector in the areas of infrastructure development, feed and supply chain.
Pointing out an urgent need to spread awareness about the use of processed milk, Siraj Hussain, Former Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industry & Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, informed that myths around processed milk needs to be busted to prevent closure of private dairies for lack of demand.
“Augmenting domestic demand for processed milk by organizing campaigns is crucial,” Hussain stated.
Mohit Bhasin, Partner, KPMG India, said that driven by quality and product innovation, processed milk, value added milk products both traditional and non-traditional and healthy beverages can become the growth segments.
RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF (AMUL), said “Dairy sector is all set to move to the next level by improvement in productivity, building brand India in milk segment, product innovation and increasing penetration of organized segment.”
A FICCI paper on ‘Development of Dairy Sector in India’ was also released during the webinar on Friday.
