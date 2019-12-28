India gearing up to host World Dairy Summit in 2022

India is working on developing a smart backyard dairying model near Delhi to showcase it to the world at the World Dairy Summit, which the country will host in 2022.

The annual flagship Summit of International Dairy Federation (IDF) is a platform for dairy stakeholders, including farmers, processors, researchers, and marketers, to exchange knowledge and ideas and experiments on better dairying practices.

The government has involved National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the apex dairy development body in the country, besides private players, cooperatives and Indian Dairy Association (IDA) as its stakeholders. An organising committee has been formed with all the stakeholders as part of it. It is about four decades since India hosted a global dairy summit.

“We are working to set up a village to exhibit our smart dairying practices. It is not just to showcase, but also to develop a sustainable dairy model for the future. A model village will be set up around Delhi in Haryana. India has been regularly participating in the annual summit in other countries. In 2022, we will be the host country,” said NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath, who is also part of IDF India National Committee.

The one-week event, usually taking place around September-October, will have about 5,000 participants, 50 per cent of which will be from abroad. The Summit will have technical sessions, farmer sessions, exhibitions, farm visits, social events besides business engagements.

In 2019, the event was held in Istanbul, Turkey. The next is planned in September-October 2020 at Cape Town, South Africa. Purto Rico will host in 2021, followed by India in 2022, and China in 2023.