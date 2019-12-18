India needs to learn lessons from the onion crisis, says Yalamachili Sivaji

Video | How do women view careers today?
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Farmer leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Yalamachili Sivaji in a representation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India needs to learn lessons from crises like that of the current onion shortage, and find solutions to ensure that they do not recur.
The representation made to the Finance Minister as part of the pre-budget consultations.
“The onion crisis merely underlines the need for a robust mechanism to assess likely output trends so that the government can take preventive action. There have been years when the farmers are forced to resort to distress sales following a crash in prices in the wake of a bumper crop,” Sivaji said in his representation.
He noted that there has been a country-wide furore due to the increase in the prices onion, but not a tear was shed for the farmers when prices crashed in the past.
He also said the government which promptly announces minimum support prices for a variety of crops doesn't have the mechanism or resources to ensure their implementation, except for a few crops such as cotton, rice or wheat.
Sivaji, who is known for his fight to get tobacco farmers a better price their produce, made a call for bringing agricultural marketing under the Concurrent List, saying that this move would make implementation of reforms in agricultural marketing such as eNAM possible.
According to him, the State governments, which collect thousands of crores of Rupees as market cess, do little to provide basic facilities in market yards, and so farmers are forced to keep their produce in open yards, which are exposed to rains and floods.
The time has come for India to strengthen its agriculture market intelligence research, so that guidance can be provided on the crops to be taken and time of marketing, among other things. Commodity Situation Reports derived from such market intelligence can be useful for sensitive commodities (such as onion and pulses) and can help initiate policy decisions in advance, the farmer leader from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, said.
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...