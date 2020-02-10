India on track to become self-sufficient in pulses: Union Agriculture Minister

Will Coronavirus cast a shadow over the MWC 2020 tech show?
India, the world’s largest consumer and importer of pulses, is on track to become self-sufficient in production of the protein-rich commodity and will further boost the output to meet global demand, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday.
He said the government has taken many measures, including hike in the minimum support price and procurement of pulses, to support farmers.
The country had produced 23.40 million tonnes of pulses during 2018-19 crop year (July-June), still short of annual domestic demand of 26-27 million tonnes. The gap is met through imports. However, for the current year, the government is targeting pulses output of 26.30 million tonnes.
Speaking at an event on the occasion of World Pulses Day, Tomar said, “Pulses are becoming necessary not only in India but also in other countries. We faced huge shortage of pulses earlier, but now the situation has improved.”
Research and development (R&D) at the government’s research body Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and appropriate policy intervention has helped achieve substantial increase in pulses output in the last few years, he said.
Stating that India is almost on path to become self-sufficient in pulses, Tomar said, “As of now, most of the domestic requirement is being met in India itself. We will further boost pulses production and will also help in meeting the global demand.”
The Minister also launched organic range of pulses at the the day-long event, organised by cooperative Nafed and Dubai-based non-profit body Global Pulses Confederation (GPC).
As more number of people are becoming vegan across the world, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said, India has the opportunity to meet future demand but the country needs to take measures to improve yield level of pulses which at present are lower than pre-Green Revolution days of 1965.
He emphasised the need to strengthen R&D for improving productivity, reorientation of trade policies, increase in private investment and identifying suitability of pulses in different crop sequence.
Global Pulses Confederation (GPC) President Cindy Brown said climate change poses a challenge and India needs to continue to grow more as the protein-rich commodity is still not on the diet list of many people in the country.
Nafed Additional Managing Director SK Singh said India can meet the pulses requirement of neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh from its surplus produce.
