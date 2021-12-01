India produces urea at $350-400/tonne against global price of $1,000/tonne: FAI

Indian manufacturers are producing urea at $350-400/tonne against current global price of $1,000/ tonne, said Fertiliser Association of India.

However, the subsidy may exceed ₹1.3 lakh crore in current fiscal, against the budget estimate of ₹80,000 crore, FAI Chairman K S Raju said at the association annual event. He underscored the importance of self sufficiency in domestic production even if raw material is imported for some fertilisers like DAP and MoP.

The average production cost of urea in old plant is about $350/tonne and in new plant is $400/tonne in India, said Satish Chander, Director General of FAI.