India pushes global black tea output up

A happy turn to a health crisis, thanks to a second opinion
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Even as Kenya continues to report massive loss in production, the global black tea output has gone up this calendar year because of a significant increase in India.
“According to our compilation of the latest production data received from various producing countries, the global black tea output so far this year has increased to 1,873.37 mkg from 1,869.56 mkg in 2018,” compiler of Global Tea Digest Rajesh Gupta told Business Line.
This marginal increase of 3.81 mkg marked a gain of just 0.20 per cent. The increase would have been higher had it not been for a fall of as much as 29.46 mkg or 8.51 per cent in Kenya where the production dropped to 316.77 mkg from 346.23 mkg due to unfavourable weather condition during most part of this year.
Malawi reported a marginal loss of 0.64 mkg or 1.49 per cent at 42.20 mkg. All other countries produced more, but the significant increase has come from India.
“India has produced 1,183.27 mkg against 1,162.01 mkg in 2018, marking an increase of 21.26 mkg or 1.83 per cent,” Rajesh Gupta said.
Here again, the production would have been higher had it not been for a fall of 6.39 mkg or 3.44 per cent in South India where the output dropped to 179.16 mkg from 185.55 mkg due to adverse weather in Tamil Nadu.
North Indian production rose by as much as 27.65 mkg or 2.83 per cent to reach 1004.11 mkg from 976.46 mkg. Collectively, India is heading for a record production this calendar. Producers anticipate the output to reach an all-time high level of 1,360 mkg against 1,339 mkg produced in 2018.
Bangladesh has also helped the global back tea to rise with a significant growth of 18.93 per cent when its production rose to 79.35 mkg from 66.72 mkg. Sri Lanka’s output increased marginally by 0.02 mkg to reach 251.78 mkg.
India topped the global black tea production table with Kenya at a distant second and Sri Lanka third.
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...