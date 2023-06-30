India, as a whole, has received 148.6 mm rainfall in the first month of the June-September monsoon season against the long period average (LPA) of 165.3 mm, registering a deficit of 10 per cent. Except for the north-west region, all other regions have recorded deficient rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. There is a considerable improvement after the revival of monsoon as rainfall deficit was 31 per cent until June 23

Private weather forecaster, Skymet, in April, had predicted June rainfall to be 99 per cent of LPA, though the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy could not be factored in at that time. On the other hand, IMD’s forecast had ‘below normal’ rainfall for June over most parts of the country, which proved correct. IMD also had said some areas of south peninsular India, north-west India, extreme north India and some isolated pockets of north-east India might have ‘above normal’ rainfall in June.

Also read: Editorial. An evolving El Nino calls for caution

During June 1-30, the east and the north-east meteorological subdivision, comprising West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and other NE States, have received 18 per cent deficit rainfall, but six States, including West Bengal, have received normal rainfall as per meteorological classification. For the State, the ‘normal’ rainfall has been defined as precipitation between 81 per cent and 119 per cent of LPA.

The North-west region has recorded 42 per cent surplus rainfall in which all States have got normal or excess rainfall. Only within Uttar Pradesh, the eastern region has got below normal rain in June.

Also read: SBI’s monsoon impact index indicates better monsoon prospects

Maharashtra, Odisha, and Goa in the Central region are deficient, whereas in total, the region has got 94 per cent of normal rainfall. Deficient by only 6 per cent.

The south peninsula is 45 per cent deficient, but Tamil Nadu has reported 5 per cent surplus rainfall. Among the States in the south that have got deficient rainfall, Karnataka has received 53 per cent below-normal rainfall, while Kerala is 60 per cent deficient. Similarly, Telangana reported 50 per cent deficit rainfall and Andhra Pradesh 31 per cent.