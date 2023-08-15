The dry spell in most parts of the country in the first two weeks of August has led to a 36 per cent below normal rain for the country, whereas the deficit in north-west, central and southern regions is high up to 70 per cent. While the south-west monsoon is active at the foothills of the Himalayas and adjacent areas, its revival in other parts of the country is crucial as sowing in the current kharif season has been completed in 90 per cent of the normal area.

This season, the government has fixed a target of 158.06 million tonnes (mt) of foodgrains production, including 111 mt of rice, 9.09 mt of pulses, 13.97 mt of Shree Anna (nutri cereals) and 24 mt of maize.

No major worry

So far, there is no major concern to crops except pests such as Jute Hairy Caterpillar on jute in Assam, Pink Bollworm, White fly, Thrips and Jassids on cotton and Stem Borer on Paddy in Punjab, Fall Army Worm on maize in Maharashtra, officials said. Both fertiliser and seeds availability is comfortable and there is no complaint from any state, officials said.

According to India Meteorological Department, the rainfall during July 1-14 was 85.9 mm against its long period average (LPA) of 133.3 mm. The south peninsula has received only 30 mm rainfall, 70 per cent below normal, central region 93.2 mm which is 43 per cent below average and north-west India 66.2 mm, which is 38 per cent lower than normal during first two weeks.

But, the east and north-east India has received 177.3 mm rainfall in first two weeks of this month, which is 8 per cent above normal and it helped narrow the overall rainfall deficit in the region to 19 per cent until August 14 from 25 per cent until July 31 since season started.

Shrinking deficit

Bihar has received 36 per cent surplus rains this month that led to reduction in rainfall deficit to 30 per cent, so far as against 48 per cent until July 31. But east Uttar Pradesh, comprising 42 districts out of 75, has reported 23 per cent lower than normal rain in August 1-14 while the deficit was 35 per cent in the first two months of monsoon season.

IMD has said the monsoon trough currently lies along the foothills of the Himalayas and is likely to shift gradually southwards and lie near its normal position from August 18. Also a Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 75°E to the north of Latitude 32°N.

Light/moderate fairly to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Chhattisgarh during August 17-19, over east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 19, IMD said Tuesday. But, subdued rainfall activity is likely over remaining parts of south and central India in next five days, it said.