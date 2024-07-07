Over 39 per cent surplus rainfall during first week of July has helped the country to recover from 11 per cent deficiency in June as pan-India overall monsoon has now turned positive with 85 per cent of the geographical area receiving either normal or above normal rains until July 7.

According to latest data of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country has received 78.4 mm rainfall during July 1-7, as against 56.3 mm considered normal for the period. Among all regions, the east and north-east meteorological subdivision comprising West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and North-Eastern States has received the maximum 241.5 mm rains in the first week of July, which is 148 per cent of its long period average (LPA) of 97.4 mm.

The north-west subdivision comprising Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, has reported 72.9 mm rainfall this month, which is 105 per cent more than its normal 35.6 mm.

Central India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Goa has reported 73.9 mm rainfall this month, which is 15 per cent above its LPA of 64.4 mm. Similarly, the south peninsula comprising Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has reported 43.6 mm rainfall in July 1-7, which is 5 per cent above normal of 41.6 mm.

IMD said that with 24 per cent surplus rain recorded on Sunday, the country has received 225.6 mm rains in the current monsoon season until July 7, which is 1.8 per cent above its LPA of 221.6 mm. Except Central India, which is still 6 per cent deficient, all other regions have surplus rain, more than the LPA.

Below normal

Out of 36 meteorological divisions, only five are now deficient. Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand are among the seven States which are still under “below normal” category in terms of precipitation. There may be lower transplanting of paddy, which is a major crop in all these States except Kerala.

In Jharkhand, all districts except Godda are either deficient (less than 80 per cent of normal rainfall) or large deficient (less than 40 per cent). The number of such districts is 17 (out of 30) in Odisha, 20 (out of 33) in Chhattisgarh and 10 (out of 14) in Kerala, IMD data show.

The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on July 2, six days ahead of schedule, potentially helping farmers speed up sowing activities. IMD has predicted “above normal” rainfall this month, except in some areas in the north-eastern region. July is the key period where maximum sowing takes place.

