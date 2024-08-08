Over 44 per cent surplus rainfall in the first week of this month has led to the overall monsoon precipitation reaching 7 per cent more than its long-period average (LPA) between June 1 and August 7. At least 82 per cent of the geographical area has received either normal or above normal rains.

According to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country received 92.1 mm of rainfall during August 1-7 against 63.8 mm considered normal for the period. Among all regions, the north-west meteorological subdivision comprising Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir has received the maximum 68 per cent higher rainfall at 84.2 mm in the first week of this month against its LPA of 50 mm.

The east and north-east subdivision comprising West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and North-Eastern states, has reported 63 per cent more rainfall at 119.6 mm from 73.3 mm considered normal.

Central India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Goa has reported 109.4 mm rainfall this month, which is 33 per cent above its LPA of 82.1 mm. Similarly, the south peninsula comprising Kerala, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has reported 52.3 mm rainfall in August 1-7, which is 12 per cent above normal of 46.7 mm.

Bounty for north-west, south

IMD said with 34 per cent surplus rain recorded on only on Wednesday, the country has received 545.9 mm rains in the current monsoon season until August 7, which is 7.1 per cent above its LPA of 509.6 mm. While both Central, and east and north-east subdivisions have reported less than 100 per cent rainfall so far this season, the north-west and south peninsula have received above 100 per cent precipitation.

Out of 36 meteorological divisions, only seven are now deficient. Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram are among the nine states and union territories which are still under “deficient” category in terms of precipitation.

The south-west monsoon covered the entire country on July 2, six days ahead of schedule, helping farmers speed up sowing activities. IMD has predicted “above normal” rainfall in August-September.

