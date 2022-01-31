‘India requires 2nd green revolution’

The RBI has stressed the need for another green revolution in the nation in its latest bulletin. Beset with serious challenges like over production of crops like rice and wheat, depletion of soil health and volatility in food prices, the country would require a second green revolution focussed on the agriculture-water-energy nexus to make agriculture more climate resistant and environmentally sustainable, the report said.

“The use of biotechnology and breeding will be important in developing eco-friendly, disease-resistant, climate-resilient, more nutritious and diversified crop varieties,” the bulletin said.

“Better post-harvest loss-management and a revamp of co-operative movement through formation of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) can arrest the volatility in food prices and farmers’ income and help harness the true potential of the primary sector,” it said.

Analysing the strengths and weaknesses in the sector, the bulletin said that the sector scaled new heights with record production of foodgrains and exhibited resilience, ensuring food security during the Covid period.

Challenges

The sector, however, confronted various challenges, mitigation of which requires a holistic policy approach.

“Over production of crops like rice, wheat and sugarcane has led to rapid depletion of ground water table, soil-degradation and massive air pollution, raising questions about environmental sustainability of current agricultural practices in India,” it said. Despite surplus production in many of the commodities, food inflation and volatility in prices continue to remain high causing inconvenience to consumers and low and fluctuating income for farmers.

“Supply side hindrances like low public investments, inadequate cold storage capacity, and nascent food processing industry are partly responsible for volatility in food prices in the country,” it pointed out.

Food inflation

While the overall level of food inflation has moderated since 2014-15, backed by a series of record production of foodgrains and horticultural crops as well as lower global food prices, the volatility in food inflation continues to remain high. In general, prices of agricultural products in the country have displayed a cobweb phenomenon (alternate years of high and low prices based on supply response to price sentiments).

Public and private sector investment can play a critical role to build up the agricultural infrastructure required for efficient post-harvest practices, it observed.