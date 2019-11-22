India Rubber Meet 2020 to be held in February at Mamallapuram

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
The Rubber Board and the stakeholder associations in rubber and related sectors are jointly organising the fifth edition of 'India Rubber Meet 2020 (IRM 2020)' at Mamallapuram, near Chennai on February 28 and 29, 2020. The meet will have the representation of stakeholder associations from all segments of the rubber industry and around 500 delegates from India and abroad are expected to participate. IRM is a regular forum for interaction, networking and exchange of information. It is organised under the aegis of India Rubber Meet Forum (IRMF), a society formed by Rubber Board and other related stakeholders.
The theme of IRM 2020 is 'Rubber Resurgence Through Innovation'. There will be invited talks by internationally renowned speakers on various topics and panel discussions involving experts. Presentation on innovations for the resurgence of the rubber sector will also be discussed in the meet. The event will create an opportunity for interaction, networking and exchange of information among the participants. It may even help in finding strategies to overcome the challenges facing the sector.
A national-level organising committee under the chairmanship of Dr K. N. Raghavan IRS, Executive Director, Rubber Board with the representation of all segments of the rubber industry, is constituted to formulate and organise the event. The committee includes representatives of small and large rubber growers, rubber processors and traders, tyre and non-tyre sectors, auto component manufacturers, rubber product exporters, synthetic rubber and reclaimed rubber manufacturers, rubber research and skill development institutions.
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, spells out the ingredients of this potential win-win alliance
A price-sensitive market like India also represents a potential that is unmatched
