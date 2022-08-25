India safeguarded aqua farmers’ interests at WTO: Goyal

The Centre safeguarded the interests of the country’s marine farmers even in the last round of WTO discussions, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

India targets marine exports worth ₹1 lakh crore by 2025, Goyal said at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

In a speech delivered through video, Goyal made four proposals for the comprehensive development of the country’s marine resources. “Identify 20 markets for items that contribute to 90 per cent of the exports, prepare state-wise export development plans in consultation with state administrations, aim at exports worth $20 billion in the next five years, and raise the lives of fishermen by reducing their risk, creating awareness among them, increasing their income and shielding them against middlemen.”

Goyal said the country has potential to add two lakh shrimp farmers in the next few years. This will increase production from 40,000 tonnes to seven lakh tonnes, or 18 times more.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel released LegaSea, a coffee-table book, on the occasion.

Aided by diplomacy

In her online address, Patel said the Government, in coordination with departments concerned, is working to grow India’s marine exports income to ₹1 lakh-crore within three years. “We are making efforts to boost exports through our embassies abroad,” she said. “Our target is to contribute 10 per cent of the global exports in the marine products sector.”

Pointing to the stricter inspection of marine products in foreign markets, especially Vannamie shrimps in Japan, in the post-Covid era, the Minister said the presence of antibiotics is a major hurdle in exports to EU countries, America, Australia, Korea and Thailand.

MPEDA has adopted top-rate checking systems to meet this challenge, she added.

MPEDA Chairman Dodda Venkata Swamy said the organisation is making coordinated efforts to guarantee sustainability and high quality of seafood.

The function also saw the distribution of the MPEDA export awards for outstanding performance (2019-20 and 2020-21) under seven categories

Under MPEDA, founded in 1972, India’s marine exports grew to 1.4 million tonnes (₹57,586 crore) from 35,523 tonnes in its year of inception.