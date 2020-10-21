India sees recovery in overall export of oilmeals during H1

The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India’s data has reported a recovery in the overall export of oilmeals during April-September period.

In a separate press release, it said that the overall export of oilmeals recovered and provisionally reported at 1.3 million tonnes during April-September of 2020 as against 1.28 million tonnes reported during the corresponding period of 2019, recording a marginal growth of 1 per cent.

The export of oilmeals was provisionally reported at 2,86,957 tonnes for September 2020 as against 1,41,184 tonnes in September 2019.

It said that the export of rapeseed meal performed well during April-September of 2020 in spite of tough competition in the world market. Exports increased to 6,27,890 tonnes during H1 of 2020-21 from 5,11,344 tonnes during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, recording a growth of 23 per cent.

SEA attributed higher processing of rapeseed cake and better availability as the reason for this. It said that ricebran extraction performed better during the period. During April-September of 2020, the export of ricebran extraction went up to 1,89,402 tonnes (1,03,242 tonnes).

During the same period, South Korea imported 4,03,939 tonnes of oilmeals (4,97,549 tonnes), Vietnam1,91,764 tonnes (1,86,769 tons), and Thailand imported 1,17,231 tonnes of oilmeals (1,29,698 tonnes).