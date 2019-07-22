India set for record edible-oil imports as scanty rains trim output: Analyst

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
India's edible oil imports are likely to rise 7.3 per cent in 2019-20 to a record high as weak monsoon rains curtail yields of summer-sown oilseeds such as soyabeans and groundnut, a senior industry official has said.
Higher purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could support palm oil prices that are under pressure due to sluggish demand amid an expected rise in production.
“Rainfall was scanty over oilseed-growing areas. It will reduce yields of groundnut, soybeans and cotton,” said Govindbhai Patel, managing director of trading firm GG Patel & Nikhil Research Company.
The shortfall in oilseed production will force India to import as much as 16.1 million tonnes of edible oils in the new marketing year starting November 1, up from this year's estimated 15 mt , said Patel, who has been trading edible oil for over four decades.
India imports more than two-thirds of its edible oil needs, up from a third two decades ago, as local output has failed to match growing demand in Asia's third biggest economy. Palm oil accounts for around two-thirds of total imports.
India’s monsoon rains to date have been 18 per cent below average since the season began on June 1, although rains in some oilseed-growing regions such as Vidarbha in Maharashtra have been 37 per cent below average, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Rains in Gujarat, the biggest producer of groundnut and cotton, have been down 46 per cent so far in the current monsoon season, hurting crop growth, Patel said.
“The damage could be restricted if there is rainfall in the next few days,” he said, adding that soyabean yields could fall by 20 per cent and groundnut yields by 30 per cent due to the dry spell in the past few weeks.
As the drop in summer oilseeds output becomes more certain, Indian refiners will start raising edible oil imports in the coming months, especially for festivals, Patel said.
Monthly edible oil imports could rise to 1.3 mtin the coming months, up from the June quarter average of 1.15 mt , he said.
India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyaoil from Argentina and Brazil. It also buys sunflower oil from Ukraine and canola oil from Canada.
In the current marketing year ending on October 31, India’s palm oil imports could jump 10.3 per cent from the previous year to 9.6 million tonnes, Patel said.
The country could import 2.4 mt of sunflower oil and 3 mt of soyaoil in the current marketing year, he added.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The Centre is pushing ‘zero budget farming’, which has the merit of lowering input costs for farmers. But in ...
The yellow metal can move higher, ahead of the Fed meeting next week
Move to protect local players could adversely impact solar power sector
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...