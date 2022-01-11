India to allow in imports of US pork and products, US officials say

India has agreed to allow imports of US pork and pork products into India, removing a long standing barrier to US agricultural trade, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary TomVilsack said.

“India’s agreement to allow US pork imports for the first time is great news for US producers and for Indian consumers,” Tai said in a statement on Monday.

Vilsack said Washington was working to ensure the US pork industry could start shipping products to India as soon aspossible.